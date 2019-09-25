OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Joseph Cochran smoked, then vaped, then like so many others, went back to smoking. He said Wednesday’s news of Juul’s shake-up and commitment to halt advertising is a good thing.
“I think it is good that they stop showing people partying because there’s this mentality and kids are like, ‘Oh, I want to be that 20-year-old in college going to parties and like, having fun’,” Cochran said.
KCTV5 News recently reported the boom of young people who’ve taken up vaping. Alarming numbers of kids in high school, many who’ve never even smoked a cigarette. Many put a lot of the blame squarely on Juul for it’s advertising that appeared to be geared toward young people.
According to the CDC, in just one year, the number of middle and high school students using e-cigarettes jumped from 2.1 million in 2017 to 3.6 million in 2018.
Shawnee Mission School District Health Director Shelby Rebeck said recent reports of the potential dangers of vaping appears to be getting the attention of students.
“We’re starting to hear stories of break the vape parties where kids are actually having parties and using a hammer and breaking their vape devices and supporting each other in that decision,” Rebeck said.
She said the downside is that they are now so heavily addicted to nicotine that they’re turning to cigarettes. Still she said, Wednesday’s news from Juul is good news.
“There’s just so much that we don’t know. We just want the kids to stop, I’m starting to feel like that message is getting out there,” Rebeck said.
So far, more than 500 people have been sickened and nine people have died across the country. Medical experts are still trying to figure out what the link is.
