KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - It’s a sidewalk like any other sidewalk in the Historic North Hide Park Neighborhood. But when you look closer, this path at 36th and Holmes is encouraging people to take a deeper look within.
A Hyde Park couple created what they’re calling a, “privilege walk” in the area they live.
“You basically take a step forward which demonstrates privilege, or you might take a step back which is more of a hindrance. The distance that you make, demonstrates your privilege,” Kelly Clay, who created privilege walk in her neighborhood, said.
They say the purpose is to allow people to reflect on their own advantages and disadvantages compared to others.
The couple says they got the idea from a social justice workshop.
As you walk further down the sidewalk, you’re met with names of people killed recently by police, as well as a timeline of black history.
“We wanted to remind our neighbors and potentially invite people into the ideas and discussion in kind of a gentle way,” Nathan Sindelar, who also created privilege walk in his neighborhood, said.
“And walking is reflective, and I think it gives people a moment to think,” Clay said.
Some neighbors are in agreeance with it.
“I was very happy to see that people in my neighborhood are making it a point to put information out there,” Lindsay Glasser, Hyde Park resident said.
While others aren’t too keen on the concept.
“The night we did it there was quite a bit of pushback from neighbors,” Clay said. “They didn’t like what it was in general whether it was the protest signs or quotes, and a poem got washed away.”
They just hope to educate and inspire those who pass by.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.