JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) - One of the metro’s biggest displays, Riverfest, was among the first to call off the festivities, worried about how to control crowds that could spread the novel coronavirus.
Last month, Independence pulled the plug on its annual event because of a budget crunch from crashing sales tax revenue.
“It will be the same quality display that we always do,” City of Olathe spokesman Tim Danneberg said.
Olathe was on the fence until recently, having already gone through furloughs to tighten its budget belt, finally deciding it was worth it especially now.
“Many people are out of work; many people are struggling. Many people are looking for an opportunity to enjoy a free, fun time with their families,” Danneberg said.
The estimated cost of the display is $15,000, which is less than 2/10th of a percent of their total budget, and they’re saving on the summer concert series they had to cancel.
They are pushing to make this year’s display take on a drive-in movie vibe, encouraging you to watch from your car to promote health-conscious distancing.
Olathe’s display will be where it always is, at the College Boulevard Activity Center, which works out well because they have a big parking lot and are surrounded on three sides by schools with parking lots.
You won’t even have to be there to hear the synchronized soundtrack via an app.
“You can see them from Lenexa. You can see them from probably almost out to DeSoto,” Danneberg said.
In Gardner the decision was easy. The mayor says cost wasn’t even a consideration.
“We have been unusually blessed in Gardner that our two largest retail outlets are Price Chopper and Walmart and they have allowed us to keep our sales tax revenues flat to somewhat increasing from last year,” Gardner Mayor Steve Shute said.
They too are asking for in-car viewing at Celebration Park or in lawn chairs at a distance with their own custom soundtrack available.
“When you have those big fireworks going up and the big booming music that goes off along with that. We’ll be able to do that through live stream,” Mayor Shute said.
But don’t come for fair food or games before the sky-high light show. Like with Overland Park’s Star Spangled Spectacular at Corporate Woods, the show will go on but the pre-game is a no-go. So get your grub on at home and pack snacks.
The Overland Park Star Spangled Spectacular will start around 9:45 p.m. at Corporate Woods located at 8717 W 110th St, Overland Park, KS 66210. The city says Indian Creek Parkway will be closed between 109th and Mastin beginning at 7 p.m.
Gardner’s Independence Day Festival firework show will start at 10 p.m. at Celebration Park located at 32501 W. 159th St. Gardner, KS 66030.
Olathe’s firework show will be held at the College Boulevard Activity Center located at 11031 S. Valley Parkway, Olathe, Kansas 66061. The show is said to start around 9:45 p.m. The city says that spectators are encouraged to watch the show from their vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.