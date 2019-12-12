KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Technology jobs are taking over the workforce, but training is a little behind in the U.S. So, some schools are trying to jump start computer science.
This week, about 100 million children are participating in a program that introduces concepts like coding at an early age.
The children in Lexi Sinnett's 5th grade class only think they're playing a game as they prepare for tomorrow’s workplace.
Izzy Krause was working on a version of Minecraft that doesn't use a controller.
“You turn left, then you shear, then you run,” she explained.
It happens via the use of command blocks, an introductory method of computer coding.
“Coding is so much more than just handing kids another game,” Sinnett said.
Their class at Maplewood Elementary is one of thousands around the world participating in the Hour of Code challenge. This week, they're taking time out of every day to practice.
“I think it's great to expose them to their options early,” Sinnett said.
According to code.org, about two-thirds of all new science and tech jobs require programming skills. However, only a small fraction of STEM students are graduating with computer science degrees.
Jacob McDowell is ahead of the curve. On Thursday, he wrote more than 180 lines of code for his simulation.
“You get to use your imagination and be creative,” he said. “It's a lot more complicated, but it is fun.”
Landon Sherman is working on a music program. “It's called Dance Party,” he said.
He probably knows more about coding than most adults, as well as dance moves.
“What dance move is he doing right now?” asked KCTV5’s Nathan Vickers. “He was dabbing,” Sherman stated.
Sinett said coding also reinforces math and reading concepts, and how to debug.
“It's really limitless how far they can go with their creativity,” she said. “Just those basic problem-solving skills… How can I make it work if it didn't work?”
Her students know what they're doing this week is more than a game.
“There's all these kinds of jobs that you need coding for,” Sherman said.
They know tomorrow's techies will help shape the world, too.
“You could be as famous as Mahomes for coding,” noted Sherman.
It all starts with a few commands, a little bit at time.
