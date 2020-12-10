WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) — As we reach the end of the year, many businesses are struggling financially and are hoping financial help is on the way.
Fabian Brown, the owner of Big Momma’s in Kansas City, has recently seen a drop in business.
“One of the biggest businesses around here is the Cerner complex, they have maybe over 4,100 employees, which we would get a percentage of them during the week,” says Brown.
Due to the virus forcing many people to work from home, Brown isn’t seeing that cash flow.
Meanwhile, he’s continuing to see surrounding businesses collapse too.
“It’s tough. I mean, businesses that have been open for like 20 years and they are closing their doors,” says Brown.
Luckily for Brown, his business hasn’t dropped enough to force him to close his doors.
With that being said, he believes some financial support from the local and state governments can help him and other local establishments.
“Any little bit will help. As a small business owner, you’re counting dollars and cents,” says Brown.
Just last month, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced the city manager will have till the end of the year to come up with ways to help reduce or waive some city fees for businesses.
U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran spoke on Thursday and mentioned how the Paycheck Protection Program that provides loans for businesses is a major talking point in Congress.
“I would say the last month or so has been as challenging as I’ve ever seen this business,” says Ciaran Molloy, the owner of Woodyard Bar-B-Que in KCK.
Molloy received support from the PPP loan earlier this year.
He says the money was used for payroll, but as the virus impacts continue to linger, he’s hoping more help can come soon.
“I’m going to have some real problems if there is not some help from the government, which again we hate to rely on that but it’s just the stark reality that restaurants have been hit extremely hard,” says Molloy.
Which is why both business owners suggest people continue to support their local establishments as much as possible, as they continue waiting for help from the government.
