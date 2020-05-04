KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - With the world-wide pandemic already making it difficult for local businesses to stay afloat, a Kansas City Salon owner is now dealing with a new challenge. Vandalism.
After being shut down for seven weeks, Molly McPheter didn’t think “picking up the pieces” after this pandemic would entail glass.
Not until she received an early morning phone call from KCPD.
The officer told her a brick had been thrown through the front door of her River Market salon, “Roots and Branches” leaving it shattered.
“Thankfully it was just a brick through the door,” McPheter said.
But a costly situation. One that will cost the business owner $1,000.
“It’s frustrating to be paying for an expense that shouldn’t have happened in the first place,” McPheter said.
The headache also comes during a time when she’s focusing on reopening her shop.
“It’s going to take two weeks because it’s double paned, and it has to be vacuum sealed and put back into the door fittings,” McPheter said.
But McPheter is turning the unfortunate circumstance into a moment of empowerment for her community. By writing the message “We choose love. Stay strong, stay safe KC” on her now boarded up door.
“It’s really important to channel that energy to being as positive as possible. We’re not going to move forward with the negative energy of anything right now,” McPheter said.
Despite her own losses, McPheter hopes when others go by and see her message, they’ll too be reminded to stay positive.
“I think we’re being tested on strength and we will persevere because honestly, I don’t have an option. This is my livelihood,” McPheter said.
