MISSION, KS (KCTV) – Tuesday, a photo is all Mark Gordon has left of his refurbished WWII era Epiphone guitar. He proudly purchased it when he was just seventeen.
“I sold Amway shoe shine to make money to get it. Got it and I have played ever since. In my younger wilder days, I played in a five-piece band for about ten years and we meandered all over the country playing music,” Mark Gordon, who had his guitar stolen, said.
For 26 years, using that beloved guitar Mark, who was born blind, and his wife Kate have performed for seniors who are living in local nursing homes and assisted living facilities focusing on those receiving memory care for Alzheimer’s.
“Oh my gosh music rekindles a lot of old found memories,” Mark said.
“It’s precious. It’s important,” Kate Gordon, who is the wife of Mark, said.
Their passion project called Noteworthy was suddenly put on hold when someone broke into their car and several other vehicles in Mission on Sunday, December 8. They stole Mark’s guitar, two microphones, a capo and sound hole pickup.
“Sick to the pit of my stomach,” Mark said.
“I love him dearly. That guitar meant a lot to him,” Kate said.
They called police to report the crime and Springfield Music in Shawnee. The manager knows the couple well as they are longtime customers. Wednesday at noon they’ll pick up an Alvarez guitar.
“We are setting them up with a loaner guitar for the rest of the Christmas season so they can finish out the rest of the gigs in the nursing home community that they’ve been doing for 26 years now,” Ben Wemhoener, the Springfield Music Manager said.
“It helps through Christmas and we are grateful for that. God bless them,” Kate said.
The couple doesn’t know what they’ll do after Christmas if their large body, sunburst guitar with an E under the pickguard isn’t recovered or returned.
“They just don’t make them like that anymore it would be hard to miss,” Mark said.
If you spot the guitar, you are asked to call the Mission Police Department at (913) 722-0697.
