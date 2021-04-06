KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- As we move into spring and warmer weather, the minds of many turn to the great outdoors. While some like the idea of camping, the actual experience leaves a lot to be desired.
Enter “glamping;” the idea of a new local business that lets you enjoy the type of break only nature can provide, while leaving the camping gear at some.
The Suite Tea Company is staking their ground with giant glamping tents at Watkins C. Ranch in Kansas City, Kansas.
“It’s a magical space in everybody’s back yard, in the heart of Kansas City and it’s for all of us here to enjoy,” says Heather Shelton, Co-Founder and Chief Strategist Officer.
"Magical" because clients can enjoy all the great things about camping, but with all the comforts of home — a real bed and enough power to charge your phone.
The company is hoping the outlook on camping won’t be the only thing to change. The hope is to break stereotypes, too.
Co-Founder Tiffany Watts says there is a stereotype that Black people don’t camp, “but Black people do camp.”
“This is a really cool thing, just as a Black woman in business,” said Watts. “It’s a huge deal for me to be leading a company, number one. But number two, a Black business owner creating something like this -- a glamping site -- outside in the middle of the wilderness.”
The business owners and mothers hope this experience sets an example for anyone and everyone.
“When it comes to business and camping in general, it’s about setting an example for my daughter, setting an example for my family, but also setting an example for Black people in general who don’t think this is up their alley,” said Watts.
“I take the business of a woman raising women very seriously and teaching them that your limits are only in your mind,” said Shelton.
Suite Tea has six tents right now and there are plans to add six more.
