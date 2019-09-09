OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- When frustrated brides called NOAH’s Event Venue in Overland Park, they heard a recording telling them not to call their other open locations.
It also said don't stop by their closed Overland Park location or their open locations in person. Instead couples will have to check their inbox to see when they could get a refund.
Alexis Henry snapped photos of the spot where she planned to say “I do” at NOAH’s of Overland Park.
“It was breathtakingly gorgeous,” Alexis Henry, frustrated NOAH’s customer, said. “After we saw it we were like, ‘We don't need to go anywhere else’.”
They paid $4,092 to reserve their March 1 wedding date.
“I was looking forward to marrying my soul mate there. Those dreams were just shattered basically,” Henry said.
She learned via email NOAH’s of Overland Park would close August 31.
“My wedding day is in six months. I have no venue and I'm out $4,000,” Henry said.
Henry said she received another email telling her that NOAH's will issue a refund for the court ordered maximum of $3,025. But she says so far that has not happened. Until it does, she can’t book another venue.
“Even during business hours, you were not able to get in contact with a person. I left voicemails. No one would return my call. I sent numerous emails. I reached out to their lawyer,” Henry said. “I have yet to receive my money, so I disputed some of the charges with my bank. So now they are telling me well because you have these open dispute charges with your bank that process is going to be further delayed.”
Several other local brides told KCTV5 News they are receiving their refunds in payments of about $325 every other month. Henry said she can’t help but think about all the other brides and grooms in the same frustrating situation.
“Being married is a life changing moment and they are ruining that essentially for a lot of us,” Henry said. “We are just at a standstill. We have invitations printed, money put down for vendors. We have no venue.”
KCTV5 News tried calling NOAH's to ask questions about concerns that couples have about the refund process, but you can't leave a message. We emailed and received what appeared to be an automatic reply saying they will not be responding to emails at this time.
The parent company, Noah Corporation, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May of this year.
A federal lawsuit was filed before that in April by investors who claim they were duped by a “robbing Peter to pay Paul” business model accusing the defendants of trying to generate a steady flow of new investors to pay previous investors.
