FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Monday is the start of Craft Beer Week and one group is challenging you to Drink Local Think Global.

From October 21-October 27, at least ten local breweries agreed to donate 2%-6.63% of their taproom sales to provide clean water to those in need.

Those breweries include Boulevard, Crane, Double Shift, Border, Strange Days, Martin City, Calibration, Casual Animal, Stockyards and Barleys Kitchen & Tap.

The Drink Local Think Global campaign isn't just in the metro, nearly 100 breweries in 30 states will also be donating to the cause.

