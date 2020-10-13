FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s announced they will hire more than 130 seasonal employees.
Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s will be holding a National Hiring Day event on Thursday, October 15, 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.
Candidates that are interested can apply in advance by visiting basspro.com/careers. Walk-ins are also welcome with on-site interviews.
Bass Pro Shops
- 18001 Bass Pro Dr, Independence, MO 64055
- 12051 Bass Pro Dr, Olathe, KS 66061
Cabela’s
- 10300 Cabela Dr, Kansas City, KS 66111
All applicants must be at least 18 years old.
“Perks and benefits include flexible hours, merchandise discounts up to 45 percent, healthcare benefits, an award-winning team culture and much more,” the store said.
