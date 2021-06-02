JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- For months, the seats at Just Off Broadway Theatre have been pretty scarce.
“We are going to take these sunny days just like we took the dark ones,” says Harvey Williams of Just Off Broadway Theatre and KC Melting Pot Theatre.
Based on their forecast, it appears there are some sunny days ahead as the theatre looks to reopen -- including an event in July.
“The engines are running again. It’s like being in an airport that’s been shut down and nothing is happening, and then you walk in and all of a sudden you are hearing the activity,” says Williams.
As they start having shows, the capacity will be limited. Masks will be optional and seating will be socially distanced.
“It’s still very much cautious. We haven’t just thrown everything to the wind and said, 'It’s over,'” says Williams.
That’s part of the reason many local entertainment venues, unlike restaurants and businesses, have taken longer to reopen.
Theatre officials say they’ve been working together, talking about safety strategies and the best way to open back up to the public.
“It’s been very quiet. We have been able to do a few things here and there with smaller capacity audiences,” says Gale Tallis, the executive director of the Folly Theatre.
The Folly Theatre is also slowly making a comeback with recent shows.
Like Just Off Broadway Theatre and many of the local entertainment venues, they’re eyeballing the fall to start having full-capacity concerts and performances.
“I really think that, from everything that I’m seeing and hearing, live music is really going to come back with a vengeance in a positive way,” says Tallis.
While they wait for that moment to come, they’ll continue to provide as much entertainment to the metro safely as they can.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.