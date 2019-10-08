RIVERSIDE, MO (KCTV) -- This time of year the only thing more popular than Halloween decorations is Chiefs football. A Riverside man found a way to incorporate both into his front yard.
Jeff Parson's front lawn is a landmark for Chiefs fans and anyone who loves a good scare.
“Last week's game was scary. That's why we put out the Halloween stuff,” Parson said.
And this year, Parson felt like clowning around, you might say Mahomes has the “It” factor.
“Even fifteen-foot sewer dwelling clowns love Mahomes,” Parson said.
The Pennywise portrait captures the killer clown's gaze perfectly, staring down drivers and joggers who happen to pass by.
There's only one thing that scares Parson.
“Ah! Definitely Mahomes' ankle. I can handle the clown,” Parson said.
He hopes his work is as much fun for others as it is for him.
“Just enjoy Halloween and the Kansas City Chiefs,” Parson said.
Parson is already working on his next Mahomes mural.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.