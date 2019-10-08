You'll see a ton of Patrick Mahomes costumes this Halloween in Kansas City, but in Riverside a painter is taking Halloween and fandom to the next level.

RIVERSIDE, MO (KCTV) -- This time of year the only thing more popular than Halloween decorations is Chiefs football. A Riverside man found a way to incorporate both into his front yard.

Jeff Parson's front lawn is a landmark for Chiefs fans and anyone who loves a good scare.

“Last week's game was scary. That's why we put out the Halloween stuff,” Parson said.

And this year, Parson felt like clowning around, you might say Mahomes has the “It” factor.

“Even fifteen-foot sewer dwelling clowns love Mahomes,” Parson said.

The Pennywise portrait captures the killer clown's gaze perfectly, staring down drivers and joggers who happen to pass by.

There's only one thing that scares Parson.

“Ah! Definitely Mahomes' ankle. I can handle the clown,” Parson said.

He hopes his work is as much fun for others as it is for him.

“Just enjoy Halloween and the Kansas City Chiefs,” Parson said.

Parson is already working on his next Mahomes mural.

