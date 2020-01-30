KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The change in ownership of the Kansas City Royals has again brought up the topic of a downtown stadium, and a local architecture firm is sharing its vision of how the ballpark could look.

Kansas City-based Pendulum Studio launched a new website offering an interactive model of the proposed new stadium, which would be located on the east side of the downtown loop.

On the website, KansasCityLovesTheRoyals.com, the firm behind the rendering said that while no on asked for their opinions on building a new facility, they worked with a “group of like minded Kansas City based business owners” to create a vision for the boys in blue that put the team downtown.

The renderings show an open-topped field, a dog park above the outfield seats, public art displays facing the intersections around the ballpark, a “skypool” with an overhead view of the field and a series of apartments serving as a buffer between the stadium and Highway 71 to the east.

The stadium would seat 30,000 fans with 26 premium suites, eight restaurants and 50,000 square feet of commercial space. The nearby apartment would have 1,000 housing units and the entire complex would feature 2.5 acres of greenspace.

The six block-area seen in the proposal currently houses the Della Lamb Charter School and a Commerce Bank branch, as well a great amount of parking for nearby businesses and facilities like the Bolling Federal Building and the Kansas City Police Department.

New Royals owner John Sherman recently said in an interview with City Scene KC that he saw the East Village area as a potential "spot of interest" if the team was to move downtown.

“I think there’s a top architectural firm or two that think this is a good spot," he said in the interview. "We’ve kind invested in the east side of downtown together so that we can take advantage collectively of the right opportunity when it came along and we certainly think downtown baseball is one of those opportunities.”

The club's current lease with Jackson County at the Truman Sports Complex runs through 2031. Royals officials told KCTV5 News they had no comment on the new proposal at this time.