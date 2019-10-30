KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Freezing cold temperatures, snow, sleet and cold rain is exactly the kind of weather animal advocates worry about. They say it’s this time of year they need more help than ever, but in Kansas City, they’ll be on their own when it comes to strays at least for the next several months.
It’s a new day for Brutus and Meat, the neglected pair were rescued from a Kansas City home around lunchtime on Wednesday. Brutus is 16 years old and is now looking for a new family.
Kate Quigley with Chain of Hope says news this week of KC’s Animal Control announcing they’ll no longer be handling strays is already having an effect on them.
“We’re already overwhelmed and overloaded and our phone rings all day long. I can’t even imagine what it’s going to be like because we’re not going to leave these babies out there,” Quigley said.
KC Pet Project will take over animal control duties from the city sometime in 2020, but the city says there was nothing they could do to prevent this transition turmoil.
“We’re going to do the best we can with what we’ve got,” John Baccala, with the city of Kansas City, Missouri said.
Baccala says the numbers back up the troubles. In 2016, the city had 17 animal health officers and now there are seven. Many started looking for a new job months ago after it became clear their jobs were in jeopardy.
“It makes no sense to hire people for a job that won’t be here in six months,” Baccala said.
Quigley says she understands that but wishes the city could at least grab some contract workers to help until KC Pet Project takes over. For now, she’s fearful of a long cold winter.
In the interest of transparency in our reporting, Amy Anderson is on the board for KC Pet Project. As for when they’ll take over for animal control? No firm dates yet, but it’ll be closer to spring or summer next year.
It’s always recommended you microchip your pet and if you live in Kansas City, Missouri and see a stray that you’re worried about, you can always snap a picture and put it on your neighborhood page, like NextDoor or call any local animal shelter to see if they can take them.
