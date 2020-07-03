KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – On Thursday, two separate shootings in Kansas City left two police officers injured after being shot.
Now, other agencies are stepping up to support their brothers and sisters in blue during this time.
Chief of Police Rick Smith was at East Patrol on Friday afternoon and said the officer in yesterday’s shooting near 31st and Van Brunt is still in critical condition following surgeries. Smith said that officer has been moving some of his limbs, however, which is a positive sign.
The other officer injured the shooting near Independence and Hardesty is okay and at home healing.
As situations intensify across the city, agencies are stepping up for the Kansas City Police Department.
On Friday, the Kansas City Fire Department cooked meals for police officers. They also are offering up their team for peer counseling.
Other agencies such as Overland Park police, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, and Liberty police officers are joining that effort as well.
According to both the Fraternal Order of Police and Chief Smith, there is a large number of officers taking advantage of peer counseling right now. Those who conduct the counseling are trained to recognize whether that officer just needs someone to talk to or needs further help.
Tim Dupin is the President of the local firefighters union. He said the police department was there for them during the recent loss of a firefighter named Billy Birmingham to COVID-19. Right now, it’s more important than ever to do the same.
“Especially during the time when we lost John Mesh and Larry Leggio, they were there every day for us with their members and the support of the F.O.P.,” Dupin said. “We just want to make sure they know when an officer is injured or hurt, we’re there for them.”
Emotions are running high within the Kansas City Police Department.
“You see really good people in this job that really care and it kicks us in the gut,” said Brad Lemon, President of the F.O.P. “We’re losing officers. I was upstairs talking to a bunch that are retiring and quitting.”
Following another violent week in Kansas City, stress and tensions remain at the forefront.
Currently, Kansas City stands at 97 homicides.
“And today, we stand at 320 non-fatal shootings in this city,” said Chief Smith. “320 people hit by bullets in this city, this year.”
As we enter into a holiday weekend, some wonder if numbers will spike.
“I just hope the city quits doing what it’s doing, we quit going through this crime,” said Lemon. “I mean, we’ve got children dying. Young ladies dying.”
As new strategies and approaches to violent crime are being discussed, Chief Smith stresses the importance of the community coming forward to help solve crimes.
“Frankly, we’ve gotten a lot of good tips from the community,” he said. “What we need to do is take that up another level. We need it to get stronger”
According to the KCPD, they will have additional staffing and other officers working extended hours in light of this holiday weekend.
Just a few weeks ago, the department was asked to cut its budget by $10 million.
