OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- It’s not just sports and entertainment that have changed due to the pandemic.
Tomorrow marks 19 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks that changed our country forever. In Overland Park, where this year’s service will be virtual for a reason you might not expect.
The memorial at the Fire Department Training Center in Overland Park is moving.
At the center, there is a 14-foot beam from the World Trade Center that rises starkly from the ground.
It might sound counterintuitive, but it’s because the ceremony is so emotional that the department decided to close it to the public this year.
Overland Park Fire Department Media Manager Jason Rhodes began arranging flags today outside the department’s training center in preparation for tomorrow’s ceremony.
Bouquets are lined up inside -- one for each flight crashed -- and are to be placed at the memorial one at a time, at the exact time of each crash.
“Every year, we’re just amazed at the number of people who come to the memorial who have personal connections,” Rhodes said.
Watching the ceremonies of years past, beginning with the flag lowered to the somber sound of Taps, it becomes clear how emotional and how powerful it is in its near silent honoring of lives lost.
“There’s a woman who lost a fiancé who comes every year,” said Rhodes. “It just breaks your heart, but I do think it gives them some solace to come and reflect.”
That might seem to be all the more reason not to exclude those people from that this year. However, Rhodes said that’s part of the reason why the chief felt it couldn’t be done right under the current distancing guidelines.
“That propensity for people to want to come up and shake a hand or give you a hug or share a story,” Rhodes explained. “It’s just too powerful. And it’s not… It doesn’t do the event justice to stand at a distance from each other.”
So, cameras are also in place for a livestream of the ceremony.
Although the ceremony is closed to the public, the memorial itself remains open at any other time.
That way, people can sit in quiet reflection at the weeping wall after entering across a slab of granite from the World Trade Center Floor, to read the names of thousands who lost their lives in the towers at the Pentagon and in a field in Pennsylvania.
“Please watch it online this year,” said Rhodes. “Be with us in spirit and hopefully next year we can be back together.”
The event is from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. You can watch it live on the social media pages for the City of Overland Park or the fire department.
Another way to honor the memory of those who gave their lives is to visit the Indian Creek branch of the Olathe Public Library.
They have an exhibit up featuring an image of every firefighter who gave their life that day; 343 in total. It also features a smaller piece of World Trade Center steel. The exhibit runs through Sept. 18.
