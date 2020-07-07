KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - It’s undeniable, there is a racial wealth gap in Kansas City. Blackout Day is meant to demonstrate the power of conscious spending to elevate Black-owned businesses. A local car detailing business says support from another Black business owner Tuesday is keeping him pretty busy.
Sunny days are always good for business when you’re washing cars.
“One moment I’m in the city, one moment I’m in Lenexa, one moment I’m in Lee’s Summit. I’m all over the city,” Ken’s Elite Detail owner Kendael Armstead said.
21-year-old Armstead says with the direction of other Black business owners and a recent post on social media, he’s seen his dream succeed.
“It’s really just a circulation,” Armstead said.
The Buy Black Initiative, which started in Kansas City back in 2013, has been pushing the idea of Blackout Day for years.
“Many times, businesses don’t get the opportunity to have the new customer experience because they’re not aware of them,” Ajamu Webster with the Buy Black Initiative Committee said.
Increased visibility and access to financial resources are the top two items Buy Black has been advocating for.
“Black-owned businesses increase employment, which means we can do more things for ourselves, our families and future generations,” Buy Black Initiative Chairperson Kathy Persley said.
Barriers to entry don’t make it easy for many business owners.
“As an African American, too often I would find that others would discount or discredit or not even believe that we are capable,” Webster said.
Armstead is proving every day he’s capable of greatness.
“The more we support black businesses, the more we can elevate our community. And, I can give back to the community. I can provide jobs. I can support other Black businesses that are on the rise,” Armstead said.
In another year he hopes to be doing just that.
“Businesses would not survive without the help of our people,” Armstead said. “Without the people in the community, Black or white.”
