KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – From Jan. 24 to 28, the Junior League of Kansas City will be taking part in their Little Black Dress Initiative.
It’s a fundraiser raising awareness of the issue of poverty on women and children.
Last year was JLKC’s first year taking part in the fundraiser. They were able to raise $54,000.
The money will be used to address the issue of poverty in the Kansas City area, including community kits.
The kits are filled with basic hygiene items and delivered to shelters.
Junior League members are asked to raise $500 each for the week.
The public can donate here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.