KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- In honor of Veteran’s Day, several restaurants in the metro are offering freebies and deals to veterans and active-duty members this Nov. 11.
Here's a list of restaurants around the area and their deals:
Applebee’s - Veterans and active-duty members get a free meal from a limited menu.
California Pizza Kitchen - Veterans and active-duty members get a free meal from a select menu.
Chili’s - Veterans and active-duty members get a free meal from a limited menu.
Denny’s - Veterans and active-duty members get a free build-your-own breakfast slam from 5 a.m until noon.
Houlihan’s - Veterans and active-duty members get a free meal from a select menu.
Red Lobster - Veterans and active-duty members get a free appetizer or a free dessert.
Red Robin - Veterans and active-duty members get a free Tavern Double Burger.
