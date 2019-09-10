FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – Here is a list of different events that are happening around Kansas City to remember September 11th.
1.) There is a 9/11 Memorial Service from 7:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. at the Overland Park Fire Training Center located at 12401 Hemlock Overland Park, Kansas 66213. It is free admission. Here is the event schedule:
• 7:30 a.m. – Honor Guard members will lower the American flag to half-staff. A wreath will be placed at the victim’s panel containing the almost 3000 names of those who perished in the 9/11 attacks on our nation.
• 7:46 a.m. – Bell strike and wreath placement to mark the time American Airlines Flight 11 Hit the North Tower.
• 8:03 a.m. – Bell strike and wreath placement to mark the time United Airlines Flight 175 Hit the South Tower.
• 8:37 a.m. – Bell strike and wreath placement to mark the time American Airlines Flight 77 Hit the Pentagon.
• 8:59 a.m. – Bell strike and wreath placement to mark the time the World Trade Center South Tower Collapsed.
• 9:03 a.m. – Bell strike and wreath placement to mark the time United Airlines Flight 93 Crashed in Shanksville, PA.
• 9:29 a.m. – Bell strike to mark the time the World Trade Center North Tower Collapsed.
2.) Freedom walk in Leavenworth at 9:30 a.m.
• Fort Leavenworth's Unified School District 207 holds their annual Freedom Walk celebration at 9:30 Wednesday morning at Normandy Field. Students from all USD 207 schools will walk to the site carrying patriotic banners. The ceremony will feature community leader guest speakers, student essay recitations and a salute to local first responders.
3.) 9/11 Fallen Warrior luncheon at 11:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City.
• This event is helping to honor the almost 8,000 brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country during the ongoing war on terrorism. Hearing a personal message from Lt. General David R. Hogg, U.S. Army (Retired) whose entire career was based on the war on terror, and remarks from KCK Mayor David Alvey about the location and impact of the Fallen Warrior Memorial. Viewing a concept video demonstrating the capabilities of a Virtual Memorial that the AFWMF will build out over the next two years.
4.) Kansas City, Missouri 9/11 Ceremony at 6:00 p.m. located at the First Responder’s Memorial at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 7601 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, Missouri.
• The ceremony will include remarks from Mayor Quinton Lucas, Kansas City, Missouri Deputy Police Chief Roger A. Lewis and Kansas City, Missouri Deputy Fire Chief John Baker.
• The American Legion band will play from 5:30 – 6:00 p.m.
5.) 9/11 Memorial Lights from 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Overland Park Fire Training Center located at 12401 Hemlock Overland Park, Kansas 66213. It is free admission.
• Beginning at sunset, a solemn light tribute will be shining for this national time of mourning. This mimics the display that is held at ground zero in New York City with two light towers at the Memorial.
