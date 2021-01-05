Kansas City, MO (KCTV) -- In a newly filed clemency petition, the legal team for Lisa Montgomery outlines reasons why President Trump should grant Montgomery mercy.
The petition acknowledges Montgomery murdered a pregnant Skidmore, Missouri, mother named Bobbie Jo Stinnet in 2004 and kidnapped her unborn baby. But it shifts blames to a string of people from neighbors to school teachers who could have stepped in and helped Montgomery.
“Had just one person intervened, all of this could have been avoided. But they did not. And so now you are faced with the awesome responsibility of deciding whether Lisa Montgomery lives or dies,” the petition reads.
Lawyers point out more than 800 organizations including the National Alliance of Mental Illness, Mental Health America, and Treatment Advocacy Center support clemency in Montgomery’s case.
Montgomery has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Attorneys connect her mental illnesses to the severe sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of her own family.
Click here to view the petition.
