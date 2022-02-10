LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A woman has pleaded guilty to burglary after someone came home to find her naked on the floor and deputies saw her hallucinating, rummaging through things.
According to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson, 39-year-old Amber Prince of Linwood submitted her plea in court today.
On July 12, 2019, deputies went to a residence in the area of 182nd Street and Cantrell Road in Linwood after someone called about a burglary.
The person who called said that they'd found a naked woman lying on the floor of their residence.
That woman was Prince.
When deputies arrived, she was hallucinating and rummaging through things that belonged to the people who lived there. She was also wearing jewelry that belonged to them.
On top of that, several items in the house were broken.
County Attorney Thompson said, "This is sad situation all the way around. It’s apparent the defendant has serious issues, but that does not make it acceptable for the fear she caused the residents, nor does it bring back the items of theirs that were damaged. Our justice system needs to not only be one of attempting to help those in need, but protect those from these actions."
