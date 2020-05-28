LINWOOD, KS (KCTV) -- One year after a devastating storm, a small Kansas town is still recovering.
It was on this day in 2019 that an EF-4 tornado more than a mile wide ravaged Linwood, Kansas.
On Thursday, we spoke with families about what it's been like to rebuild.
A lot of people thought Linwood would never recover. The storm destroyed dozens of homes and many families moved out of town.
Larissa Phillips and her husband wanted to stay, though. For the last year, they've been building a new home on their lot.
Last year, when they heard the warning to take cover, they ran over to their neighbors' basement. Their own home was destroyed.
Less than a week ago, they completed their new house. It’s complete with a durable storm shelter as a precaution.
They're still clearing the piles and piles of downed trees from that storm. They want to be able to bring their horses back to their property.
However, they said the experience or rebuilding has brought them closer to their community.
“We're finally back home,” said Larissa Phillips. “We just started moving back. It's been a long journey. We just wanted to stay here. We like the area and we're close to everybody. It may take a long time, a whole year, but there's some ups and downs and you just come out on the other side.”
The Phillips' neighbors nearly lost their home in the storm.
Craig and Pam Jones have spent the last year restoring their house after it was almost destroyed.
Parts of their deck were completely ripped apart and they lost a workshop on their property, too. They had just opened up their home to the Phillips when the storm hit.
They spent 10 months living in an apartment while they worked on their house and just moved back in a few weeks ago.
However, they said the recovery process isn't over yet.
“The last year has been challenging, being displaced from your home, seeing your home pretty much destroyed by a tornado,” said Craig Jones.
“Seeing all the trees and debris everywhere in our neighbors’ home was really tough for me,” Pam Jones said. “We just appreciate everyone's help and we're just glad to be back home.”
A lot of people today said that storms still make them nervous a year later.
If you go along Linwood Road and Highway 32, you'll see about a dozen houses that are either being remodeled or still being built.
One man was still getting settled back into him home when KCTV5 News stopped by.
He said rebuilding has been long and difficult, but he's thankful he was safe that night thanks in large part to local news stations like ours warning him to take cover.
“Most of the time, I'd just been out in my shop and I'd have paid no attention to it,” Tim Unrein said. “Something told me to pay attention to this one and I'm glad I did. I like it here, but if I could do it over again, I wouldn't go through this. I wouldn't go through it again. It's been too long of a year.”
