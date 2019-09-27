LEAVENWORTH, KS (AP) -- A 76-year-old northeast Kansas man has pleaded guilty to trying to rape a 4-year-old girl.
Galen Hurt, of Linwood, pleaded Thursday in Leavenworth County court to attempted rape and aggravated child endangerment.
Hurt was originally charged in 2018 with rape of a child. Investigators say the girl told her mother that Hurt touched her inappropriately while she was at his house.
Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said his decision to offer the plea out of consideration for the girl, who is now 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.