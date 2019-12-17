LINWOOD, KS (KCTV) - A four-legged squealing pet has become a major topic of discussion in Linwood, Kansas. He’s a pot-bellied pig who loves cheerios but has also been the center of a city debate.
When you walk into Bailey Parker’s home in Linwood, you’re quickly greeted by Reagan, a 13-and-a-half-year-old three-legged pit bull and Grim, who is a four-year-old pit bull. They both were rescued by Parker.
But they aren’t the only animals that Parker has rescued, she has a turtle, cat and outside, six birds and a big pot-bellied pig named Dude.
“He was on a goat farm being picked on by goats and a girlfriend of mine reached out to me and we rescued him,” Parker said.
Parker says when they got him four months ago, he had sores on his body and had never seen a vet.
“Got him neutered, got him vaccinated, dewormed, all good to go, rabies, all that good stuff,” Parker said. “He even has started coming in the house, and really become a part of the family.”
But Dude didn’t become an issue to the city until he escaped just a few days after they got him from a side door. He ended up walking to the park across the street, but since that moment, the family has made a lot of improvements.
“We got him back into the yard. It was difficult. He wasn’t used to us yet, so it took about two hours, but once we got him back in here, I got some padlocks,” Parker said.
But later, Parker got a letter from the city, stating livestock swine is not allowed in the city limits, unless property is zoned for agriculture.
“He’s super cool, I just don’t understand, he’s literally like an oversized dog,” Parker said.
When Parker initially confronted city council about changing the ordinance, the vote came back split two, two, because there’s an open seat, so the mayors tie-breaking vote of “no” made it fail. KCTV5 News reached out to the city, but they weren’t available for comment.
“We are going to have to change the amendment and we are going to see if they can do that, if they won’t do that, maybe I can also try and get them an exception where it’s case by case basis. Jackson County and other counties have done that,” Parker’s attorney Tristen Woods said.
“What are they going to do if they don’t have the resources? Are they just going to put my pig down? I mean, when he’s well taken care of, he’s not causing any problems, and he’s loved,” Parker said.
Parker has a petition with over 40 signatures that she’ll present Tuesday night to the council during their meeting at 7 p.m. Her attorney will also be at the meeting as well.
