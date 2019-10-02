MOUND CITY, KS (KCTV) – A Kansas County Prosecutor is now being asked to resign after being caught on camera using vulgar language to describe some of the people in his county.
The footage is from a surveillance camera at the courthouse annex in Mound City, Kansas. It was requested by Linn County resident Robert Morse, who believed the footage to be the Linn County Attorney discussing a future jail project.
“I filled out an open release form to get this video of him talking about needing a bigger jail. But instead, the clip shows Linn County Attorney James Brun talking with his staff members and using what appears to be negative language to describe the people of Linn County,” Morse said. “I couldn’t believe it.”
So Morse posted it on Facebook, along with requesting to county commissioners that the county attorney resign.
“He’s an elected official. His staff is all involved in this and they are sitting there degrading the very people that they are sworn to serve,” Morse said.
The video quickly became the talk of the county. But one of the people in the video, Linda Meisel, a staff member of the county attorney, says there are several issues with the clip, starting with the context.
“The conversation we had, revolved around the discussion we had just left with the architect and he’s been disrespectful to us on numerous occasions. It was not about the people of Linn County, frankly, it’s about the idiots that are working on the whole jail project,” Meisel said.
Secondly, they were unaware the audio of their conversation had been recorded.
“There is nothing posted. It calls into question how many people have been over there and discussed things that are now preserved on audio video,” Meisel said.
And lastly, the video which was from May 29th, is still in the system.
“I was originally told they kept the videos for thirty days, then it was changed to sixty, well as it turns out, this one’s 112,” Meisel said.
KCTV5 News learned at the time the two people with direct access to surveillance were the county IT Director Chris Martin, who KCTV5 News called and hadn’t heard back from, and Sheriff Paul Filla who recently retired and who declined to comment.
“The gentleman who requested it in the KORA request knew the exact date and time, so somebody has been watching the video and to my opinion, somebody fed it to him,” Meisel said.
When KCTV5 News asked Morse, who was a former Linn County Deputy, about how he came up with that exact time and camera to request, he says it was an accident.
“I messed up because I did not ask for the right part, it was a mistake on my part, but I got him saying what he did purely by accident,” Morse said.
Wednesday, the Linn County Commissioners released a statement saying in part, “The County Commission hereby requests that the county attorney offer his resignation immediately and that he offer a complete apology to the citizens of Linn County for his behavior.”
“A few days ago, a private citizen released a video clip he had received from the county under an Open Records Request. The clip in question apparently shows the Linn County Attorney making certain off-color remarks about citizens of Linn County.
Because the commission fully expects this matter to lead to litigation, no further comment will be made at this time.”
KCTV5 News reached out to the county attorney who says there will be litigation against the county, the commissioners and county employees and that his attorney will be commenting in the future.
