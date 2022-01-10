KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The lines just keep getting longer at COVID test centers in the Kansas City area.
A COVID testing facility on Monday morning at 78th Street and Prospect Avenue had car lines stretching several blocks, past 75th Street.
The lines were so long, they actually stretched back toward a different test site, at the RideKC Transit Center on Prospect Avenue. That testing facility is registration-only, but that didn't stop some people from leaving their cars and walking over to see if they could get tested at that location.
The facilities have a limited supply of tests, and other testing facilities across the metro have also seen lines and limited sign-up spaces.
Stay with KCTV5 News for more on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.