KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Students at Lincoln College Preparatory Academy in Kansas City say it was quiet in the halls Thursday without two of their classmates there.
The two students were on their way to Lincoln Prep when the car crashed in the area of 42nd Street and Prospect Avenue. Investigators say the vehicle hit black ice. The car crashed around 7 a.m., and police say the car rolled but did not hit anything else.
The Kansas City Police Department reported that both people involved in the crash were sent to an area hospital, one with serious injuries and the other with life-threatening injuries.
KCTV5 News inquired if the intersection was treated by road crews, but the city wasn’t able to provide specifics about 42nd and Prospect, simply noting that streets all over the city were treated overnight.
Officials with Kansas City Public Schools told KCTV5 News that the students are juniors. Staff in the district is offering concern and support to the families and there are trained experts at the school to help students.
A since-deleted tweet from the account of the football program identified one of the students in the car as Israel Gentry. Normally he’d be on the football field after school, getting ready for a game.
Lincoln Prep students told KCTV5 News Gentry is a leader on the team and that the entire football team was called out of class Thursday.
The district did note there the school has a game Friday night, and as of Thursday evening it’s still scheduled to happen.
