KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- An old Kansas City junior high will be back in the spotlight as Lincoln College Preparatory Academy Middle School.
Kansas City Public Schools will show off the results of two years of renovations at an event on Friday.
Students will explore different areas of science and arts and even graphic design. People can see the revamped spaces at 4 p.m. at the official ribbon cutting event.
The building was designed to have as many creative and comfortable workspaces as possible.
Kids will test in or get invited to attend the school. It’s one of the only sixth through eighth grade schools in the district.
KCPS restored the building over the past two years, now they’re hoping to restore confidence in the district.
“We are progressive and moving forward we are trying to let go of our past and really look to a future so that we can be the premier district in the metropolitan area,” principal Mary Bachkora said.
Bachkora says her leadership team is focused on creating a positive new environment. They hope to be a model for what other schools in the district could look like.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.