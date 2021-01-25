KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- With limited seating, tickets to Super Bowl LV will cost you a bundle.
Because of a limited supply of tickets, very few of them are even on the market.
As of Monday afternoon, most online resellers were listing tickets starting around $9 thousand.
Jeff Goodman, the CEO of Overland Park-based TicketSmarter, said inventory for tickets is extremely low because of limited seating capacity at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fla.
"Because of the reduced capacity with only 22 thousand fans, and 7500 of them going to healthcare workers, that's a really limited inventory," Goodman said.
He added that there are usually thousands of tickets on the resale market. This year there are only 200-300.
"This year, 10 or 11 thousand dollars is a lot of money, and that could very well go up," Goodman said.
At Union Station, most fans posing for pictures in front of celebratory Chiefs banners and signs knew a ticket to Super Bowl LV would be beyond their reach.
Ciera Ayala was just glad the Chiefs earned another chance at the championship.
"All I know is I won't be able to go," she said, laughing. "It makes us feel special that we're worth that much to watch so it's pretty cool."
