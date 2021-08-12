Lightning leads to house fire in Grandview

GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) -- Members of the Kansas City Fire Department and Grandview Fire Department were battling a two-alarm house fire on Thursday evening.
The fire was reported around 6:45 p.m. in the 6300 block of E. 152nd St. in Grandview.
The fire was quickly upgraded two a two-alarm fire.
There were two people inside at the time of the fire but they were not injured.
An 11-year-old dog was rescued and was reunited with its owner.
The house fire started after a bold of lightning hit somewhere close to house, leading to an electrical box inside the home smoking and catching fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.