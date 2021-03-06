KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A woman has been transported to the hospital with life threating injuries after a one vehicle accident around 7 a.m. Saturday.
A black Chevrolet Impala was traveling south on Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd. at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The car then drove off the road and struck a tree in the grass median.
The driver and female passenger were trapped inside of the car until KCFD freed them. The female passenger was then taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.
