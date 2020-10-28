LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- At the Belvoir Winery and Inn in Liberty, MO, wine and spirits go together—frightfully so.
KCTV5 News recently visited the winery and followed a group of local ghost hunters leading a group through the grounds.
The Belvoir has a rich and, a bit odd, history. It was established in 1900 by a secret charitable society called Oddfellows. The group had a strange habit of keeping real human bones on the premises. The skeleton from those old days still hangs out at the Belvoir. They call him George.
“We treat him like a family member,” owner Jesse Leimkuehler said. “We say ‘hi’ to him in the morning and ‘goodnight’ in the evening.”
Leimkuehler and his wife began restoring the main building more than 20 years ago. It’s now a busy winery, inn and event space. But over the years, the site has housed an orphanage, hospital, nursing home and a German POW camp. And, of course, there’s a cemetery.
“We had orphans, old folks, people in good times, bad times,” said Leimkuehler, “There’s a lot of emotional energy out there. We have over 10,000 recorded deaths on site.”
And some of those spirits still like to interact with the living. At this time of year, the winery invites ghost investigators to roam the grounds.
We tagged along as investigators used flashlights, motion sensors and other tools of the trade to engage the spirts inside.
“You never know what you’re going to get,” said Jennifer Best, a ghost investigator with the group. “It’s different every night.”
It got a little creepy when flashlights seem to turn on and off by themselves. And a child’s toy lights up in response to investigators questions. Then a motion detector starts flashing with no one around as one of the investigators plays a Halloween song.
Keith Ross heads Paranormal Research Investigators. He really enjoys introducing skeptics to new possibilities.
“I hope they go home scratching their heads,” said Ross. “The interactions with the spirits here—that’s what keeps us coming back.”
Jesse Leimkuehler says he’s seen some strange things, but he’s not going to try to convince anyone. “It adds that element that increases interest in the actual history of the property.”
Interest, indeed. Goodnight, George.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.