LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- The city of Liberty has a few notes for residents regarding how many workers they have to plow roads this weekend and how they plan to approach the job during an arctic blast.
As many are aware, it is possible there will be more snow on Friday evening through Sunday afternoon.
The Public Works Department says they are preparing to plow and treat the roads but "are down several staff members due to illness and COVID-19 quarantines."
They said they will be pulling staff from other departments as they're available and do their best to quickly plow the roads.
They also want residents to keep in mind that, due to how cold temperatures will be, the typical road treatments will not work well (e.g. salt, sand, and calcium chloride).
"There is a fine balance between clearing the snow and creating a skating rink of ice," they say. "So, we are leaving lower volume roads with snow pack to assist in traction."
They said the main arteries will be plowed before neighborhood streets are.
