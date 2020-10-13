CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Liberty teenager has died in crash Monday in Clay County.
The Missouri Highway Patrol said the wreck happened about 2:45 p.m. east of Route A and Northeast 112th Street.
Troopers say the crash happened as a 2016 GMC Canyon crested a hill and the driver lost control. The pickup truck then ran off the road, overturned and hit a tree.
The 18-year-old driver of the truck was not injured.
The passenger, 17-year-old Benjamin C. Mundy, died at an area hospital.
