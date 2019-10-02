LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) – Officials with the City of Liberty are asking residents to conserve water.
The City of Liberty posted a tweet Wednesday just before 4:45 p.m. asking residents to conserve water due to a break in a water line in the distribution system.
Residents are asked to conserve water for the next 12 to 20 hours as repairs are being made.
Due to a break in a large water line in our distribution system, we are asking Liberty water customers conserve water in the next 12 to 20 hours as the repair is made and the system regenerated. Pls hold off on any unnecessary laundry, irrigation, etc.— Liberty Missouri (@LibertyMissouri) October 2, 2019
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 news for updates.
