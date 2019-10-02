Water main break generic

LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) – Officials with the City of Liberty are asking residents to conserve water.

The City of Liberty posted a tweet Wednesday just before 4:45 p.m. asking residents to conserve water due to a break in a water line in the distribution system.

Residents are asked to conserve water for the next 12 to 20 hours as repairs are being made.

This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 news for updates.

