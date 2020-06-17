LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) – Liberty police are investigating a robbery and kidnapping where the victim has been located.
Liberty police posted a tweet around 5 p.m. stating they are investigating the case in the 1100 block of Missouri Court.
We are currently working a robbery and kidnapping investigation in the 1100 block of Missouri Ct.. The victim has been located. If you have any information about this case contact the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or our dispatch at 816-439-4701. A reward for info is possible. pic.twitter.com/kVbnb9763R— Liberty, Missouri Police Department (@libertymopd) June 17, 2020
They also say that the victim has been located.
If you have any information, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
