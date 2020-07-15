LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a fatal accident Wednesday evening.
The Liberty Police Department posted a tweet just after 8:30 p.m. stating that H Highway is closed between B Highway and Brian Court as they investigate a fatality accident.
H Highway is closed between B Highway and Brian Ct. due to a fatality accident. This roadway will be closed for an extended period of time. Will advise when it is back open. @LibertyMissouri pic.twitter.com/TfdlJRLxFu— Liberty, Missouri Police Department (@libertymopd) July 16, 2020
Police did not have any other information at this time.
Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
