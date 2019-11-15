LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- Police in Liberty have taken one person into custody after four homes were shot up.
According to the police, several shots were fired into four homes in the 1500 block Sumac Circle around 12:20 a.m. Friday.
No one was injured.
Police said they took two persons of interest into custody. They also have a vehicle they believe was involved in the incident.
The police are still investigating the incident.
