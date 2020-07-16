LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) – A motorcyclist has died after a wreck Wednesday in the Northland.
They have been identified as 52-year-old Shannon Underwood of Liberty.
Officers responded about 8:15 p.m. to investigate the single-vehicle traffic accident involving a motorcycle.
The initial investigation has revealed that a 2006 Victory motorcycle was traveling east on Missouri Highway H and left the roadway into the culvert east of the intersection at Missouri Highway B.
The accident remains under investigation.
