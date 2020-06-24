LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) – A Liberty Police Department employee has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Liberty, Missouri, Police Department said an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, June 23rd.
The department said they have conducted internal contact tracing and coordinated testing of other staff who were in direct contact with the employee.
“In addition to the increased cleaning protocols established during this pandemic, we have disinfected the Police Department and parts of City Hall on June 23 and will expand disinfection to other parts of the building going forward,” the department said in a Facebook post.
They also said the employee had minimal contact with the public and is currently self-quarantined.
The Clay County Public Health will be undertaking external contact tracing.
