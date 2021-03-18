LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Liberty man has been charged with sexual misconduct in connection with an incident that happened while he was out on bond.
The Clay County Prosecutor's Office charged Terry E. Campbell Jr., a 36-year-old from Liberty, with first-degree sexual misconduct on March 17.
The charges stem from an incident that happened on March 16 in a parking lot in the 1100 block of W. Kansas St. while Campbell was in a white 2008 Ford Fusion with no license plates.
Liberty police said, "The victims in this case did a great job in quickly moving to a safe place, staying together, and notifying us. We were able to swiftly located and arrest Mr. Campbell nearby."
At that time, Campbell was out on bond from previous charges of sexual abuse, kidnapping, robbery, armed criminal action, and tampering with a motor vehicle.
That case also happened in Liberty and is currently pending in the Clay County judicial system.
"We remind everyone to always be cognizant of their surroundings and never approach a vehicle occupied by an unknown person," the Liberty police added. "Also, if you are out late at night try to always have someone with you."
