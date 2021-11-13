LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) --- A Liberty man is accused of killing his mother, police say.
Jill Little, 46, was found dead inside a home in the 400 block of Glendale overnight Saturday morning.
Liberty police were called out to the location on a report of a man who was "out of control."
Austin Little, 20, was identified as the suspect in his mother's death.
He was arrested with the assistance of the Clay County Sheriff's Department and Claycomo Police Department.
He's charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
A $1 million bond was set.
There are no additional suspects at this time, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.