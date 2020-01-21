A Liberty girl can't get enough of her Chiefs and she also creates fierce make-up tutorials. After she rocked a Patrick Mahomes inspired look, KCTV5 News went to find out how Beauty By Reesie is inspiring Chiefs fans to get ready for the Super Bowl.

LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) – A young Chiefs fan is showing her Mahomes pride through what she loves most, makeup.

Beauty by Reesie star, Reese Wallace, is best known for her makeup tutorials that she posts on her mom’s Instagram account.

“For many years she has watched as I’ve put on my makeup. She sits on the vanity and watches what I'm doing. One day, I looked over and I realized she was doing her own makeup. She knew where everything went. She knew what all of the products were supposed to do,” Reese’s mom Nicole said.

But one particular makeup tutorial video has grabbed the attention of Chiefs Kingdom.

