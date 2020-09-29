LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) – A Liberty Fire Department employee has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The City of Liberty, Missouri posted a tweet Tuesday afternoon confirming the positive test.
A Fire Department employee tested positive for COVID-19. The city has conducted internal contact tracing and has identified individuals that had direct, prolonged contact with the employee. These employees will be tested and quarantined per public health guidelines.— Liberty Missouri (@LibertyMissouri) September 29, 2020
The city also says that the Clay County Public Health Center will be conducting external contract tracing.
“Due to the fact that LFD transports potential COVID-19 patients on a regular basis, fire stations undergo regular decontamination. Ambulances are sanitized in between every call,” the city said.
