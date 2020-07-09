Liberty Fall Festival cancelled amid COVID-19 pandemic
LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce has canceled the 2020 Liberty Fall Festival out of interest for public health and safety in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Fall Festival has been a trademark of Liberty for over four decades. It draws large crowds from all over the Kansas City metro area for a weekend of shopping, family fun, food, and local entertainment. It is with heavy hearts that we are announcing the cancellation of the 2020 Liberty Fall Festival. As we have watched the progress of this pandemic, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event to keep our community safe and healthy,” said Gayle Potter, president of the Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce.

Artists and vendors who were selected to participate in the 2020 festival will have their fees refunded and be considered as returning vendors in 2021.

The 2021 Liberty Fall Festival is scheduled for September 24-26. 

