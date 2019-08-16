LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- Overnight, a storm ripped through our region and some areas received more damage than others.
Liberty was one area that was hit hard.
Throughout the day, there were a lot of cleanup efforts. Piles and piles of fallen trees and debris in the roads could be seen.
A lot of crews were putting tarps on homes and working on siding. One of the reasons behind that is that many are trying to prepare for what might be a rough stretch of weather the next couple of days.
One church was hit hard. The roof on one side is completely gone and the exposed area is where their pantry is located.
“This is our multipurpose room,” said James Spencer, a member of the church. “This is where the storm took off part of our roof. We almost lost everything back here.”
The pantry is the most heavily damaged part.
“All our food,” Spencer said. “We just got a supply in the other day and all our cereal boxes are all wet.”
Surveillance video captured the moment the storm hit.
“Well, it was remarkable because it’s only about two minutes and it did all this here,” Spencer said. “But praise God, nobody was here at the time.”
Spencer said that, luckily, the church sprinklers didn’t go off. That would have caused even more of a mess in more parts of the church.
Despite the damage, the group does plan to have service on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.