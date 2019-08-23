LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) – Law enforcement officials said Friday that a 19-year-old from Liberty has been arrested after making threats online.
Prosecutors in Clay County have charged Nicholas Scott Brown with making a terrorist threat, a first-degree felony.
A statement from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office noted that Brown was arrested last week after investigators learned he had made threats on social media of a mass shooting.
Brown is now being held in the Clay County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.
Investigators from the Liberty Police Department, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI worked on the case.
