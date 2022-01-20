JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- While many people around the country can just walk into a local blood donation center and give blood, members of the LGBTQIA+ community face an obstacle.
Currently sexually active gay or bisexual men must abstain from sex for at least three months before they're allowed to donate blood.
That was shortened from 12 months in 2020 because of the pandemic shortage.
“Any type of restrictions are still an act of discrimination against a group of people,” said Justice Horn, Vice Chair of the KCMO LGBTQ Commission.
The restriction came out of the AIDS crisis of the 80s.
“I think it upholds the idea and the stigma that people have -- not only the LGBTQ community at large but especially gay and bisexual men -- that their practices are unsafe,” said Horn.
The FDA is conducting a study on possibly changing the policy, something Horn hopes happens.
“I think when you are out there sounding the alarms for an emergency you can’t be selective on what exactly that aid and that help looks like,” said Horn.
That's a feeling that members of the Community Blood Center of Greater Kansas City agree with.
“We do stand behind the FDA study on that. We urge them to act quickly, so that we can welcome those donors into our center again. Because we know that we need it,” said Chelsey Smith, the public information officer for the CBC.
LGBTQ advocacy group GLAAD notes that if this restriction was lifted more than 350,000 men would be able to donate.
